The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 0.97 million shares of the The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.77, and it changed around $1.14 or 3.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.47B. CC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.95, offering almost -46.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.68% since then. We note from The Chemours Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

The Chemours Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Chemours Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) trade information

Instantly CC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.85% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 31.43 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.1%. We can see from the shorts that 5.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CC is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Chemours Company (CC) estimates and forecasts

The Chemours Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.85 percent over the past six months and at a 20.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -43.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect The Chemours Company to make $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.57 billion and $1.57 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 148.30%. The Chemours Company earnings are expected to increase by 173.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.20% per year for the next five years.

CC Dividends

The Chemours Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of The Chemours Company shares, and 77.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.06%. The Chemours Company stock is held by 641 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.60% of the shares, which is about 17.99 million shares worth $576.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.83% or 16.81 million shares worth $538.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.57 million shares worth $146.28 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.53 million shares worth around $111.55 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.