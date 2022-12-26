Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.66 million shares of the Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.41, and it changed around $0.34 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.63B. TXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.45, offering almost -12.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.89% since then. We note from Textron Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) trade information

Instantly TXT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.33 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.80% year-to-date, but still up 0.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is -1.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TXT is forecast to be at a low of $70.90 and a high of $93.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Textron Inc. (TXT) estimates and forecasts

Textron Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.82 percent over the past six months and at a 21.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Textron Inc. to make $6.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.02 billion and $2.93 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 105.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.30%. Textron Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 144.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.40% per year for the next five years.

TXT Dividends

Textron Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.53% of Textron Inc. shares, and 88.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.06%. Textron Inc. stock is held by 719 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.86% of the shares, which is about 33.55 million shares worth $2.05 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.17% or 23.62 million shares worth $1.44 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 11.59 million shares worth $707.54 million, making up 5.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.32 million shares worth around $386.26 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.