Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (AMEX: CEF) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.39 million shares of the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (AMEX:CEF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.82, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.83B. CEF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.44, offering almost -14.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.21% since then. We note from Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 514.58K.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (AMEX:CEF) trade information

Instantly CEF has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.45% year-to-date, but still up 2.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (AMEX:CEF) is 4.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79150.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) estimates and forecasts

CEF Dividends

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (AMEX:CEF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares, and 24.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.36%. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock is held by 293 institutions, with Central Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.07% of the shares, which is about 4.48 million shares worth $79.91 million.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P., with 1.85% or 4.0 million shares worth $71.2 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Global Fds-Disciplined Int’l Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.32 million shares worth $5.75 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Global Fds-Disciplined Int’l Equity Fd held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $5.7 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.