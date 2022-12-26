Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 0.55 million shares of the Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.72, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $398.77M. SWBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.94, offering almost -117.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.96% since then. We note from Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 719.58K.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

Instantly SWBI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.80 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.01% year-to-date, but still up 1.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) is -26.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -64.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $145.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. to make $170.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.60%. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -7.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 4.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.69% of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. shares, and 60.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.15%. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stock is held by 298 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.29% of the shares, which is about 3.79 million shares worth $49.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.26% or 3.32 million shares worth $43.65 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.34 million shares worth $17.54 million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $10.36 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.