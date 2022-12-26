Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 0.57 million shares of the Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.47, and it changed around $0.45 or 1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.72B. SMTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.14, offering almost -235.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.94% since then. We note from Semtech Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Semtech Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended SMTC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Semtech Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) trade information

Instantly SMTC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.71 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) is -9.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMTC is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $63.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) estimates and forecasts

Semtech Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.69 percent over the past six months and at a 7.28% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $175.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Semtech Corporation to make $166.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.30%. Semtech Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 111.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.50% per year for the next five years.

SMTC Dividends

Semtech Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 20.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.10% of Semtech Corporation shares, and 98.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.53%. Semtech Corporation stock is held by 416 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.66% of the shares, which is about 7.4 million shares worth $407.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.11% or 6.42 million shares worth $353.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.87 million shares worth $102.87 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $54.46 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.