Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Shares Might Go Down -40.16% This Year

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.80, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.88B. PGNY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.15, offering almost -72.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.66% since then. We note from Progyny Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 818.30K.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) trade information

Instantly PGNY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.17 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.83% year-to-date, but still down -3.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is -10.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.76 day(s).

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) estimates and forecasts

Progyny Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.46 percent over the past six months and at a -57.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -70.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -73.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $194.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Progyny Inc. to make $206.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 102.44%. Progyny Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 39.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.10% per year for the next five years.

PGNY Dividends

Progyny Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.31% of Progyny Inc. shares, and 96.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.99%. Progyny Inc. stock is held by 360 institutions, with TPG GP A, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.86% of the shares, which is about 10.0 million shares worth $290.5 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.16% or 8.43 million shares worth $244.92 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.8 million shares worth $110.33 million, making up 4.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $80.48 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.