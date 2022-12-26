Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.5 million shares of the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.59, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $339.11M. ORGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.39, offering almost -301.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.9% since then. We note from Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 611.03K.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ORGO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.64 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.97% year-to-date, but still up 0.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is -8.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORGO is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -324.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -324.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.36 percent over the past six months and at a -82.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $122.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to make $108.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $128.56 million and $98.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 96.00%. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 358.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.41% per year for the next five years.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.58% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares, and 43.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.48%. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock is held by 219 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.05% of the shares, which is about 10.54 million shares worth $27.29 million.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P., with 4.96% or 6.49 million shares worth $16.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 5.29 million shares worth $13.71 million, making up 4.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $4.88 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.