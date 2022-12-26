Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.97 million shares of the Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) were traded, and its beta was 0.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.41, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.66B. NAD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.12, offering almost -41.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.54% since then. We note from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 986.90K.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) trade information

Instantly NAD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) is -2.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39830.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 73.00%.

NAD Dividends

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 4.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares, and 23.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.69%. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock is held by 268 institutions, with Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.34% of the shares, which is about 7.07 million shares worth $88.18 million.

Bramshill Investments, Llc, with 2.80% or 5.93 million shares worth $73.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Bramshill Income Performance Fd and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $12.77 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $10.58 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.