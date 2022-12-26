NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.55 million shares of the NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.22, and it changed around $0.38 or 1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.14B. NCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.59, offering almost -92.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from NCR Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) trade information

Instantly NCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.54 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) is 0.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCR is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NCR Corporation (NCR) estimates and forecasts

NCR Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.64 percent over the past six months and at a 1.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect NCR Corporation to make $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.03 billion and $1.87 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.10%. NCR Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 296.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.00% per year for the next five years.

NCR Dividends

NCR Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 10.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.67% of NCR Corporation shares, and 97.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.70%. NCR Corporation stock is held by 516 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.92% of the shares, which is about 12.22 million shares worth $380.06 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.45% or 11.56 million shares worth $359.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 4.94 million shares worth $153.32 million, making up 3.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.98 million shares worth around $75.75 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.