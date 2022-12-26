National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.3 million shares of the National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.74, and it changed around $0.51 or 1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.02B. EYE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.62, offering almost -28.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.69% since then. We note from National Vision Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 632.64K.

National Vision Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EYE as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. National Vision Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) trade information

Instantly EYE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.33 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.27% year-to-date, but still up 2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) is -4.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.41 day(s).

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) estimates and forecasts

National Vision Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.85 percent over the past six months and at a -54.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -63.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -76.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $502.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect National Vision Holdings Inc. to make $474.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.70%. National Vision Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 227.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -10.70% per year for the next five years.

EYE Dividends

National Vision Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.84% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares, and 128.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 130.48%. National Vision Holdings Inc. stock is held by 278 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.53% of the shares, which is about 13.04 million shares worth $358.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.93% or 8.62 million shares worth $237.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.75 million shares worth $187.84 million, making up 7.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 2.81 million shares worth around $81.74 million, which represents about 3.56% of the total shares outstanding.