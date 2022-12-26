Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 0.44 million shares of the Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.78, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.67B. MWA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.62, offering almost -35.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.16% since then. We note from Mueller Water Products Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 992.73K.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) trade information

Instantly MWA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.14 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.14% year-to-date, but still down -1.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is -6.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.5 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) estimates and forecasts

Mueller Water Products Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.64 percent over the past six months and at a 10.34% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $320.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Mueller Water Products Inc. to make $279.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.60%. Mueller Water Products Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

MWA Dividends

Mueller Water Products Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 2.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.46% of Mueller Water Products Inc. shares, and 99.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.50%. Mueller Water Products Inc. stock is held by 328 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.22% of the shares, which is about 14.45 million shares worth $169.45 million.

Impax Asset Management Group Plc, with 8.48% or 13.29 million shares worth $155.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 5.77 million shares worth $75.11 million, making up 3.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.66 million shares worth around $54.69 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.