LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 0.55 million shares of the LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.66, and it changed around -$0.18 or -3.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $171.10M. LL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.96, offering almost -217.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.80, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.47% since then. We note from LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 602.40K.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LL Flooring Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) trade information

Instantly LL has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.37 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.84% year-to-date, but still down -6.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) is -19.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LL is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -44.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -65.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $282.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LL Flooring Holdings Inc. to make $288.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $282.23 million and $285.28 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.70%. LL Flooring Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -34.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

LL Dividends

LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.11% of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. shares, and 81.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.09%. LL Flooring Holdings Inc. stock is held by 199 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.62% of the shares, which is about 4.88 million shares worth $45.69 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 12.56% or 3.69 million shares worth $34.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.32 million shares worth $21.75 million, making up 7.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $14.83 million, which represents about 7.29% of the total shares outstanding.