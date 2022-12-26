Let’s Talk About How Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 0.57 million shares of the Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.05, and it changed around $0.32 or 3.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. WTTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.43, offering almost -15.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.48% since then. We note from Select Energy Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 666.14K.

Select Energy Services Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WTTR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Select Energy Services Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) trade information

Instantly WTTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.06 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.26% year-to-date, but still up 10.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) is 10.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WTTR is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) estimates and forecasts

Select Energy Services Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.92 percent over the past six months and at a 231.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 214.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 290.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $355.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc. to make $362.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.65%.

WTTR Dividends

Select Energy Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.61% of Select Energy Services Inc. shares, and 70.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.53%. Select Energy Services Inc. stock is held by 210 institutions, with SCF Partners, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.38% of the shares, which is about 13.13 million shares worth $89.55 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.66% or 5.55 million shares worth $37.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.44 million shares worth $23.97 million, making up 3.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $12.98 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.