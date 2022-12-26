Is Packaging Corporation of America’s (NYSE: PKG) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 0.3 million shares of the Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $128.70, and it changed around $1.29 or 1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.79B. PKG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $168.50, offering almost -30.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $110.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.09% since then. We note from Packaging Corporation of America’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 729.66K.

Packaging Corporation of America stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PKG as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Packaging Corporation of America is expected to report earnings per share of $2.27 for the current quarter.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) trade information

Instantly PKG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 131.70 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.47% year-to-date, but still down -1.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) is -3.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $128.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PKG is forecast to be at a low of $99.00 and a high of $165.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) estimates and forecasts

Packaging Corporation of America share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.17 percent over the past six months and at a 17.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Packaging Corporation of America to make $2.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.04 billion and $2.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.20%. Packaging Corporation of America earnings are expected to increase by 82.30% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -5.16% per year for the next five years.

PKG Dividends

Packaging Corporation of America’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 24 and January 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.39% of Packaging Corporation of America shares, and 96.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.52%. Packaging Corporation of America stock is held by 944 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.75% of the shares, which is about 11.96 million shares worth $1.64 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.16% or 8.59 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.76 million shares worth $379.65 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.16 million shares worth around $296.61 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.