Is Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 0.3 million shares of the Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.01, and it changed around -$0.21 or -4.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $306.81M. BZUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.75, offering almost -194.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.94% since then. We note from Baozun Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 849.97K.

Baozun Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BZUN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Baozun Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Instantly BZUN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.49 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.96% year-to-date, but still down -2.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is 21.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BZUN is forecast to be at a low of $29.39 and a high of $70.38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1304.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -486.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Baozun Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.82 percent over the past six months and at a 2.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 115.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 129.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $247.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Baozun Inc. to make $462.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $298.03 million and $475.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.40%. Baozun Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -145.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.87% per year for the next five years.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of Baozun Inc. shares, and 39.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.93%. Baozun Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.64% of the shares, which is about 3.08 million shares worth $33.65 million.

Nuveen Asset Management, with 3.80% or 2.07 million shares worth $22.66 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.32 million shares worth $14.49 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $11.53 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.