If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA)

In the last trading session, 0.64 million shares of the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.30M. CNXA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.40, offering almost -8460.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.0% since then. We note from Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Instantly CNXA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2850 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.55% year-to-date, but still up 14.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 29.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47700.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) estimates and forecasts

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.10% of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares, and 4.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.10%. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Anson Funds Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.52 million.

Warberg Asset Management Llc, with 0.43% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.