Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 0.53 million shares of the Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $91.09, and it changed around $0.59 or 0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.69B. H currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.10, offering almost -18.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $70.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.02% since then. We note from Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 760.70K.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended H as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) trade information

Instantly H has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 96.02 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.02% year-to-date, but still down -5.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) is -5.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $110.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that H is forecast to be at a low of $92.00 and a high of $136.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) estimates and forecasts

Hyatt Hotels Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.02 percent over the past six months and at a 120.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 111.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 242.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 91.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Corporation to make $1.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.08 billion and $1.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.60%.

H Dividends

Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.78% of Hyatt Hotels Corporation shares, and 107.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.06%. Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock is held by 420 institutions, with BAMCO Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.93% of the shares, which is about 5.26 million shares worth $479.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.29% or 4.47 million shares worth $407.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Partners Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.33 million shares worth $302.87 million, making up 6.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $162.57 million, which represents about 3.71% of the total shares outstanding.