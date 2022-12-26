How To Invest In Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE:STR) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.40, and it changed around $1.12 or 3.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.37B. STR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.65, offering almost -14.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.69% since then. We note from Sitio Royalties Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 394.27K.

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE:STR) trade information

Instantly STR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.12 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.92% year-to-date, but still down -0.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE:STR) is -6.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.65 day(s).

Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) estimates and forecasts

Sitio Royalties Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.68 percent over the past six months and at a 48.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 48.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 508.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 354.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $106.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sitio Royalties Corp. to make $144.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.45 million and $22.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 447.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 537.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.92%. Sitio Royalties Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 142.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.64% per year for the next five years.

STR Dividends

Sitio Royalties Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.80 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.88. It is important to note, however, that the 9.80% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE:STR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.47% of Sitio Royalties Corp. shares, and 458.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 506.40%. Sitio Royalties Corp. stock is held by 146 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.95% of the shares, which is about 1.26 million shares worth $37.17 million.

American Century Companies, Inc., with 6.25% or 0.79 million shares worth $23.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund and American Century Select Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 0.81 million shares worth $23.74 million, making up 6.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Select Fund held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $23.73 million, which represents about 6.35% of the total shares outstanding.