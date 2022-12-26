How To Invest In Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.56 million shares of the Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.85, and it changed around $0.66 or 1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.58B. L currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.20, offering almost -17.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.68% since then. We note from Loews Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 840.09K.

Loews Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended L as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Loews Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) trade information

Instantly L has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 57.97 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still up 3.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) is 0.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -11.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that L is forecast to be at a low of $52.00 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 10.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Loews Corporation (L) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.70%. Loews Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 282.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.03% per year for the next five years.

L Dividends

Loews Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.25. It is important to note, however, that the 0.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.74% of Loews Corporation shares, and 62.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.91%. Loews Corporation stock is held by 762 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.65% of the shares, which is about 23.24 million shares worth $1.38 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.84% or 16.48 million shares worth $976.69 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.16 million shares worth $365.27 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held roughly 5.32 million shares worth around $315.23 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.