Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.18, and it changed around -$0.54 or -0.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.03B. HAE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.58, offering almost -9.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.06% since then. We note from Haemonetics Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 424.72K.

Haemonetics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HAE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Haemonetics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) trade information

Instantly HAE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 80.68 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.28% year-to-date, but still up 1.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) is -5.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HAE is forecast to be at a low of $90.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) estimates and forecasts

Haemonetics Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.91 percent over the past six months and at a 10.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $299.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Haemonetics Corporation to make $281.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $259.77 million and $265 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.60%. Haemonetics Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -45.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

HAE Dividends

Haemonetics Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 10.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.67% of Haemonetics Corporation shares, and 103.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.34%. Haemonetics Corporation stock is held by 374 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.42% of the shares, which is about 6.29 million shares worth $497.75 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.95% or 5.54 million shares worth $438.6 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.09 million shares worth $324.15 million, making up 8.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $168.07 million, which represents about 4.19% of the total shares outstanding.