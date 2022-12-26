Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Stock Forecast: $61.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 0.54 million shares of the Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.46, and it changed around $0.57 or 1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.36B. GLPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.43, offering almost -1.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.3% since then. We note from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) trade information

Instantly GLPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.01 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.81% year-to-date, but still up 0.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) is 2.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLPI is forecast to be at a low of $48.00 and a high of $61.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) estimates and forecasts

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.29 percent over the past six months and at a 2.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $329.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. to make $338.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $298.33 million and $314.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.80%. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -1.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.30% per year for the next five years.

GLPI Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.82. It is important to note, however, that the 5.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.49% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares, and 91.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stock is held by 623 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.43% of the shares, which is about 34.32 million shares worth $1.57 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 7.37% or 18.83 million shares worth $863.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Income Fund of America Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 11.3 million shares worth $500.09 million, making up 4.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 10.78 million shares worth around $560.7 million, which represents about 4.22% of the total shares outstanding.