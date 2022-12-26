Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED)

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.86, and it changed around -$0.43 or -0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.42B. GMED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.78, offering almost -10.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.78% since then. We note from Globus Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 590.79K.

Globus Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GMED as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Globus Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter.

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) trade information

Instantly GMED has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 75.09 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.30% year-to-date, but still up 3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) is 3.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMED is forecast to be at a low of $65.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) estimates and forecasts

Globus Medical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.80 percent over the past six months and at a -0.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $253.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Globus Medical Inc. to make $278.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $229.72 million and $250.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.90%. Globus Medical Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.27% per year for the next five years.

GMED Dividends

Globus Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 20.

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of Globus Medical Inc. shares, and 77.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.04%. Globus Medical Inc. stock is held by 493 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.50% of the shares, which is about 7.46 million shares worth $418.76 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.49% or 7.46 million shares worth $418.55 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.33 million shares worth $130.78 million, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $133.3 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.