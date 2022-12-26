Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM)

In the last trading session, 0.55 million shares of the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were traded, and its beta was 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.71, and it changed around $0.34 or 1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.53B. SFM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.34, offering almost -4.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.08% since then. We note from Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) trade information

Instantly SFM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.27 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.58% year-to-date, but still up 0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) is 2.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.18 day(s).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) estimates and forecasts

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.36 percent over the past six months and at a 11.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. to make $1.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.51 billion and $1.49 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.40%. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -13.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.96% per year for the next five years.

SFM Dividends

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, and 110.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.40%. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock is held by 520 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.39% of the shares, which is about 13.32 million shares worth $337.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.20% or 10.96 million shares worth $277.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 3.87 million shares worth $107.03 million, making up 3.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.24 million shares worth around $81.91 million, which represents about 3.01% of the total shares outstanding.