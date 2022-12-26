Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO)

In the last trading session, 0.49 million shares of the Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.27, and it changed around $1.46 or 3.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.58B. IMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.99, offering almost -22.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.62% since then. We note from Imperial Oil Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 539.95K.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) trade information

Instantly IMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.05 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.71% year-to-date, but still up 3.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) is -15.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.02 day(s).

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) estimates and forecasts

Imperial Oil Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.21 percent over the past six months and at a 182.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 50.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 105.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Imperial Oil Limited to make $6.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.07 billion and $9.83 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -29.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.40%. Imperial Oil Limited earnings are expected to increase by 237.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

IMO Dividends

Imperial Oil Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.76. It is important to note, however, that the 3.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 75.95% of Imperial Oil Limited shares, and 23.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.38%. Imperial Oil Limited stock is held by 441 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.22% of the shares, which is about 25.81 million shares worth $1.22 billion.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, with 4.05% or 24.74 million shares worth $1.17 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and First Eagle Overseas Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 10.9 million shares worth $522.81 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Eagle Overseas Fund held roughly 8.49 million shares worth around $407.29 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.