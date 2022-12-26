Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN)

In the last trading session, 0.45 million shares of the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were traded, and its beta was 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.44, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.00B. BVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.35, offering almost -65.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.59% since then. We note from Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BVN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Instantly BVN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.80 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.64% year-to-date, but still up 1.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is -9.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.63 day(s).

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.64 percent over the past six months and at a -51.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -21.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.40%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.20%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. earnings are expected to increase by 187.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.43% per year for the next five years.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.07. It is important to note, however, that the 0.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares, and 62.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.51%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock is held by 257 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.01% of the shares, which is about 24.77 million shares worth $163.45 million.

Bank Of Nova Scotia /, with 5.65% or 15.54 million shares worth $102.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 13.02 million shares worth $87.61 million, making up 4.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 8.52 million shares worth around $57.31 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.