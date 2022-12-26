Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX)

In the last trading session, 0.29 million shares of the Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.30, and it changed around -$0.45 or -16.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40M. BXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $488.46, offering almost -21137.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.61% since then. We note from Baudax Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 620.71K.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Instantly BXRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.13 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -99.25% year-to-date, but still up 18.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) is -61.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Baudax Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -92.99 percent over the past six months and at a 72.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 92.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -102.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 200.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $960k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Baudax Bio Inc. to make $1.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $281k and $400k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 241.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 290.00%.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 20.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Baudax Bio Inc. shares, and 6.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.63%. Baudax Bio Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.60% of the shares, which is about 0.92 million shares worth $0.78 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.20% or 0.64 million shares worth $0.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $98560.0, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 74208.0 shares worth around $62705.0, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.