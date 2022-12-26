Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 0.48 million shares of the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.84, and it changed around $0.23 or 0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.83B. AQUA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.49, offering almost -21.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.59% since then. We note from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 628.15K.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) trade information

Instantly AQUA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.54 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.78% year-to-date, but still down -0.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) is -9.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.06 day(s).

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) estimates and forecasts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.33 percent over the past six months and at a -7.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $467.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. to make $417.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 96.00%. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 40.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

AQUA Dividends

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 03.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.13% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares, and 103.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.46%. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stock is held by 431 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.14% of the shares, which is about 14.75 million shares worth $479.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.16% or 11.12 million shares worth $361.65 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.58 million shares worth $116.51 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $99.49 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.