Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 0.3 million shares of the Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.89, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. ECVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.05, offering almost -35.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.76% since then. We note from Ecovyst Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 679.19K.

Ecovyst Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ECVT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ecovyst Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) trade information

Instantly ECVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.24 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.18% year-to-date, but still down -1.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) is -3.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.44 day(s).

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) estimates and forecasts

Ecovyst Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.50 percent over the past six months and at a 62.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $226.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Ecovyst Inc. to make $208.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%. Ecovyst Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -96.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.94% per year for the next five years.

ECVT Dividends

Ecovyst Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 27.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.59% of Ecovyst Inc. shares, and 67.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.93%. Ecovyst Inc. stock is held by 199 institutions, with CCMP Capital GP, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 34.05% of the shares, which is about 46.57 million shares worth $458.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.53% or 6.19 million shares worth $61.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 3.95 million shares worth $36.45 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $17.95 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.