Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.38 million shares of the Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.93, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $323.40M. DOUG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.66, offering almost -222.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.94% since then. We note from Douglas Elliman Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 494.37K.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) trade information

Instantly DOUG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.05 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.83% year-to-date, but still up 1.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) is -1.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOUG is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) estimates and forecasts

Douglas Elliman Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.24 percent over the past six months and at a -90.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -13.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $338.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Douglas Elliman Inc. to make $343.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.60%.

DOUG Dividends

Douglas Elliman Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 5.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.74% of Douglas Elliman Inc. shares, and 61.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.66%. Douglas Elliman Inc. stock is held by 236 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.75% of the shares, which is about 11.18 million shares worth $53.53 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 13.72% or 11.15 million shares worth $53.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.92 million shares worth $20.17 million, making up 6.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 3.22 million shares worth around $19.29 million, which represents about 3.96% of the total shares outstanding.