Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 0.98 million shares of the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.97, and it changed around $0.37 or 3.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $974.57M. DO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.04, offering almost -20.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.14% since then. We note from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Instantly DO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.99 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.93% year-to-date, but still up 15.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is 4.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DO is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.10%.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares, and 88.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.04%. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stock is held by 165 institutions, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.88% of the shares, which is about 9.0 million shares worth $53.01 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.12% or 7.22 million shares worth $42.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American High-Income Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.99 million shares worth $26.44 million, making up 3.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $17.27 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.