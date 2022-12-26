Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 0.39 million shares of the Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were traded, and its beta was 2.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.92, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.13B. DAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.51, offering almost -70.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.13% since then. We note from Dana Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Dana Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended DAN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dana Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) trade information

Instantly DAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.70 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.62% year-to-date, but still down -4.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is -16.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DAN is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) estimates and forecasts

Dana Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.93 percent over the past six months and at a -53.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Dana Incorporated to make $2.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.27 billion and $2.23 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.90%. Dana Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 728.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.17% per year for the next five years.

DAN Dividends

Dana Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.82% of Dana Incorporated shares, and 99.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.88%. Dana Incorporated stock is held by 379 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.75% of the shares, which is about 15.41 million shares worth $216.86 million.

Icahn, Carl, C., with 9.97% or 14.29 million shares worth $201.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.83 million shares worth $53.82 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.7 million shares worth around $42.24 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.