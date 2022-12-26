Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.41 million shares of the Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) were traded, and its beta was 2.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.28, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.74B. CEQP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.96, offering almost -25.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.94% since then. We note from Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.40K.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CEQP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Crestwood Equity Partners LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) trade information

Instantly CEQP has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.78 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.75% year-to-date, but still down -4.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) is -9.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CEQP is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) estimates and forecasts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.55 percent over the past six months and at a 91.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners LP to make $1.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.38 billion and $1.58 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.90%. Crestwood Equity Partners LP earnings are expected to increase by -33.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

CEQP Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.97 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.62. It is important to note, however, that the 9.97% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.32% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares, and 56.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.39%. Crestwood Equity Partners LP stock is held by 181 institutions, with First Reserve GP XIII Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.77% of the shares, which is about 11.28 million shares worth $296.32 million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 9.72% or 10.17 million shares worth $267.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 10.44 million shares worth $274.39 million, making up 9.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF held roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $60.76 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.