Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.05, and it changed around -$0.18 or -1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.79B. COUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.91, offering almost -115.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.59% since then. We note from Coursera Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 697.32K.

Coursera Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended COUR as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coursera Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Instantly COUR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.76 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.70% year-to-date, but still down -5.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is -11.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COUR is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -231.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Coursera Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.93 percent over the past six months and at a 2.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $138.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Coursera Inc. to make $144.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $114.96 million and $116.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.40%.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.09% of Coursera Inc. shares, and 79.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.52%. Coursera Inc. stock is held by 250 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.30% of the shares, which is about 17.93 million shares worth $193.28 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 10.89% or 15.87 million shares worth $225.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 5.18 million shares worth $87.65 million, making up 3.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 4.09 million shares worth around $57.93 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.