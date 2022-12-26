Could DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.96 million shares of the DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.53, and it changed around $0.31 or 1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.03B. DXC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.65, offering almost -49.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.62% since then. We note from DXC Technology Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

DXC Technology Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended DXC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. DXC Technology Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) trade information

Instantly DXC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.84 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.58% year-to-date, but still up 0.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is -10.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

DXC Technology Company (DXC) estimates and forecasts

DXC Technology Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.91 percent over the past six months and at a -0.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.55 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect DXC Technology Company to make $3.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.00%. DXC Technology Company earnings are expected to increase by 562.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.46% per year for the next five years.

DXC Dividends

DXC Technology Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 06.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of DXC Technology Company shares, and 90.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.75%. DXC Technology Company stock is held by 731 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.85% of the shares, which is about 27.24 million shares worth $825.67 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 7.46% or 17.14 million shares worth $519.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.0 million shares worth $212.29 million, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.02 million shares worth around $182.45 million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.