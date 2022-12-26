Could Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.37 million shares of the Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.99, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $383.92M. DSX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.89, offering almost -72.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.04% since then. We note from Diana Shipping Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 734.63K.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Instantly DSX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.05 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.57% year-to-date, but still up 5.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is -7.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Diana Shipping Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.73 percent over the past six months and at a 227.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 115.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. to make $72.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.00%. Diana Shipping Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 137.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

DSX Dividends

Diana Shipping Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 17.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.70. It is important to note, however, that the 17.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.01% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares, and 18.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.28%. Diana Shipping Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Hosking Partners LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.99% of the shares, which is about 4.3 million shares worth $20.6 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.94% or 1.67 million shares worth $8.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.6 million shares worth $2.88 million, making up 0.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.66 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.