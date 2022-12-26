Could Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.27, and it changed around $1.28 or 4.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.93B. MNRL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.79, offering almost -13.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.62% since then. We note from Brigham Minerals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 442.33K.

Brigham Minerals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MNRL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Brigham Minerals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) trade information

Instantly MNRL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.11 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 69.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) is -5.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNRL is forecast to be at a low of $33.50 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) estimates and forecasts

Brigham Minerals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.53 percent over the past six months and at a 154.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 91.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 108.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Brigham Minerals Inc. to make $84.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $47.67 million and $71.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 80.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.10%. Brigham Minerals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 199.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 32.10% per year for the next five years.

MNRL Dividends

Brigham Minerals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.03. It is important to note, however, that the 9.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.31% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares, and 82.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.26%. Brigham Minerals Inc. stock is held by 260 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.05% of the shares, which is about 6.85 million shares worth $227.85 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 8.77% or 4.98 million shares worth $165.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.13 million shares worth $104.14 million, making up 5.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund held roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $73.19 million, which represents about 3.87% of the total shares outstanding.