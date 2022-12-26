Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.55 million shares of the Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.16, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.74B. CNM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.54, offering almost -69.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.14% since then. We note from Core & Main Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 809.21K.

Core & Main Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CNM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Core & Main Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) trade information

Instantly CNM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.10 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.85% year-to-date, but still down -3.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) is -10.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNM is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -166.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) estimates and forecasts

Core & Main Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.38 percent over the past six months and at a 159.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Core & Main Inc. to make $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.80%.

CNM Dividends

Core & Main Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 13.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of Core & Main Inc. shares, and 104.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.31%. Core & Main Inc. stock is held by 204 institutions, with Select Equity Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.64% of the shares, which is about 11.17 million shares worth $249.05 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 3.96% or 6.66 million shares worth $148.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.37 million shares worth $75.04 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $49.95 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.