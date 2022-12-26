Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 0.49 million shares of the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.97, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.10B. CCEP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.86, offering almost -8.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.96% since then. We note from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CCEP as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) trade information

Instantly CCEP has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.48 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.72% year-to-date, but still up 1.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) is 4.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCEP is forecast to be at a low of $46.50 and a high of $71.41. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) estimates and forecasts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.56 percent over the past six months and at a 1.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.50%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC earnings are expected to increase by 96.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 31.35% per year for the next five years.

CCEP Dividends

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.70. It is important to note, however, that the 3.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.67% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC shares, and 32.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.58%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stock is held by 627 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.86% of the shares, which is about 13.07 million shares worth $674.76 million.

Boston Partners, with 2.86% or 13.08 million shares worth $674.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.94 million shares worth $151.55 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd held roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $85.56 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.