Can Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.47 million shares of the Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $111.31, and it changed around $1.15 or 1.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.74B. CPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $180.37, offering almost -62.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $107.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.06% since then. We note from Camden Property Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 926.80K.

Camden Property Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended CPT as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Camden Property Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) trade information

Instantly CPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 111.98 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.70% year-to-date, but still down -0.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is -5.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).

Camden Property Trust (CPT) estimates and forecasts

Camden Property Trust share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.88 percent over the past six months and at a 22.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -51.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $378.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Camden Property Trust to make $382.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $305.36 million and $311.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.20%. Camden Property Trust earnings are expected to increase by 138.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.29% per year for the next five years.

CPT Dividends

Camden Property Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.76. It is important to note, however, that the 3.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of Camden Property Trust shares, and 100.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.29%. Camden Property Trust stock is held by 810 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.06% of the shares, which is about 17.11 million shares worth $2.3 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.22% or 9.82 million shares worth $1.32 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 4.51 million shares worth $635.82 million, making up 4.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.13 million shares worth around $421.54 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.