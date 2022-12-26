BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE:BSTZ) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.55 million shares of the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE:BSTZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.85, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24B. BSTZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.13, offering almost -146.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.26% since then. We note from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 455.59K.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE:BSTZ) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -59.30% year-to-date, but still down -4.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE:BSTZ) is -7.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 77880.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) estimates and forecasts

BSTZ Dividends

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.30. It is important to note, however, that the 14.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE:BSTZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II shares, and 20.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.55%. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock is held by 94 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.98% of the shares, which is about 5.45 million shares worth $106.8 million.

UBS Group AG, with 2.42% or 1.89 million shares worth $36.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

HC Capital Tr-Institutional International Equity Portfolio and Starboard Investment Tr-Matisse Discounted Closed End Fund Strategy were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 72511.0 shares worth $1.42 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Matisse Discounted Closed End Fund Strategy held roughly 9931.0 shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.