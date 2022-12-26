BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.49 million shares of the BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) were traded, and its beta was 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.59M. BYSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.18, offering almost -206.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.05% since then. We note from BeyondSpring Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 812.01K.

BeyondSpring Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BYSI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BeyondSpring Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

Instantly BYSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.9700 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 43.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.69% year-to-date, but still down -25.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) is 180.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BYSI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -195.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -195.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

BeyondSpring Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.18 percent over the past six months and at a 15.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $340k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. to make $340k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $338k and $338k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.10%.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 26 and December 31.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.55% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares, and 18.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.68%. BeyondSpring Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.74% of the shares, which is about 4.96 million shares worth $8.38 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.88% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.58 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 45141.0 shares worth $76288.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 20183.0 shares worth around $34109.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.