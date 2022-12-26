An Analysis Of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.44 million shares of the Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.05, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.16B. GMAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.50, offering almost -10.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.16% since then. We note from Genmab A/S’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 700.29K.

Genmab A/S stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended GMAB as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Genmab A/S is expected to report earnings per share of $1.6 for the current quarter.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) trade information

Instantly GMAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.65 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.82% year-to-date, but still down -2.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) is -2.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMAB is forecast to be at a low of $30.10 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genmab A/S (GMAB) estimates and forecasts

Genmab A/S share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.91 percent over the past six months and at a 83.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 492.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,252.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $464.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Genmab A/S to make $530.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $366.12 million and $402.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.63%. Genmab A/S earnings are expected to increase by -36.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.00% per year for the next five years.

GMAB Dividends

Genmab A/S’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Genmab A/S shares, and 5.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.51%. Genmab A/S stock is held by 232 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 5.44 million shares worth $176.9 million.

Capital International Investors, with 0.71% or 4.7 million shares worth $152.61 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.88 million shares worth $124.63 million, making up 0.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 3.15 million shares worth around $112.21 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.