American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 0.44 million shares of the American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $153.02, and it changed around $1.09 or 0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.62B. AWK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $189.65, offering almost -23.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $122.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.77% since then. We note from American Water Works Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 891.46K.

American Water Works Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AWK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. American Water Works Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) trade information

Instantly AWK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 153.97 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.98% year-to-date, but still up 0.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is 1.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $160.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AWK is forecast to be at a low of $134.00 and a high of $186.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) estimates and forecasts

American Water Works Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.73 percent over the past six months and at a 4.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.07 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect American Water Works Company Inc. to make $926.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.22 billion and $951 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.60%. American Water Works Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 78.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.28% per year for the next five years.

AWK Dividends

American Water Works Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.62. It is important to note, however, that the 1.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.53% of American Water Works Company Inc. shares, and 88.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.79%. American Water Works Company Inc. stock is held by 1,475 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.28% of the shares, which is about 22.33 million shares worth $3.32 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.01% or 16.37 million shares worth $2.44 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.35 million shares worth $796.09 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $622.45 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.