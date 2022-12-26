Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -31.01% Decline

In the last trading session, 0.7 million shares of the Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) were traded, and its beta was -0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.85, and it changed around $0.96 or 2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.24B. AKRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.38, offering almost 0.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.61% since then. We note from Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 799.69K.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AKRO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Instantly AKRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.96 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 130.97% year-to-date, but still up 4.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is 7.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKRO is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $64.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) estimates and forecasts

Akero Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 384.14 percent over the past six months and at a -12.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.20% in the next quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -14.60% per year for the next five years.

AKRO Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 27.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.54% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 84.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.87%. Akero Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 190 institutions, with Skorpios Trust being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.06% of the shares, which is about 4.91 million shares worth $46.38 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 8.17% or 3.07 million shares worth $29.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ACAP Strategic Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $11.72 million, making up 3.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $8.95 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.