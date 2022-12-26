Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 0.54 million shares of the Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $312.04, and it changed around -$0.56 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.39B. APD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $328.56, offering almost -5.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $216.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.7% since then. We note from Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) trade information

Instantly APD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 317.15 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.56% year-to-date, but still down -1.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) is 1.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) estimates and forecasts

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.75 percent over the past six months and at a 9.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals Inc. to make $3.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.30%. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.65% per year for the next five years.

APD Dividends

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. shares, and 84.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.09%. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stock is held by 1,882 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.15% of the shares, which is about 20.3 million shares worth $4.88 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.62% or 14.69 million shares worth $3.53 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.53 million shares worth $1.57 billion, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 4.91 million shares worth around $1.18 billion, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.