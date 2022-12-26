Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 0.3 million shares of the Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) were traded, and its beta was 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.98, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $170.70M. ACTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.41, offering almost -35.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.09% since then. We note from Acacia Research Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 289.50K.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) trade information

Instantly ACTG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.02 on Friday, 12/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.42% year-to-date, but still up 10.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) is -2.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACTG is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -101.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 84.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Acacia Research Corporation to make $13.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -73.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.40%. Acacia Research Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 26.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ACTG Dividends

Acacia Research Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.97% of Acacia Research Corporation shares, and 62.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.45%. Acacia Research Corporation stock is held by 113 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.88% of the shares, which is about 2.64 million shares worth $13.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.23% or 2.0 million shares worth $10.09 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $12.6 million, making up 6.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $8.18 million, which represents about 4.75% of the total shares outstanding.