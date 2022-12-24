What Could Change After Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VINC) Gains 35.71% From The High-Point?

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.98, to imply an increase of 11.41% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The VINC share’s 52-week high remains $10.59, putting it -980.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $20.32M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 234.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VINC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.55.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information

After registering a 11.41% upside in the last session, Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1000 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 11.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.84%, and 38.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.38%. Short interest in Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) saw shorts transact 0.62 million shares and set a 5.67 days time to cover.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vincerx Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) shares are -29.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.82% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.40% this quarter before falling -51.60% for the next one.

VINC Dividends

Vincerx Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vincerx Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)’s Major holders

Vincerx Pharma Inc. insiders hold 28.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.30% of the shares at 94.41% float percentage. In total, 67.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rubric Capital Management LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.11 million shares (or 9.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sage Rhino Capital LLC with 1.66 million shares, or about 7.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.29 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 1.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 0.23 million.