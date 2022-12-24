Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) Friday â€“ The Stock Is Down -162.01% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $6.87, to imply a decrease of -4.18% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The VNDA shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $18.00, putting it -162.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.73. The company has a valuation of $384.93M, with an average of 1.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 558.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VNDA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) trade information

After registering a -4.18% downside in the last session, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.35 this Friday, 12/23/22, dropping -4.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.55%, and -33.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.21%. Short interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw shorts transact 2.42 million shares and set a 6.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 37.55% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNDA has been trading -60.12% off suggested target high and -60.12% from its likely low.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) shares are -36.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -91.38% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -35.70% this quarter before jumping 41.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $70.09 million and $68.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.30% before jumping 15.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 37.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.10% annually.

VNDA Dividends

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)â€™s Major holders

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 3.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.61% of the shares at 106.52% float percentage. In total, 102.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.68 million shares (or 17.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $105.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.84 million shares, or about 6.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $41.83 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.12 million shares. This is just over 7.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.36 million, or 4.17% of the shares, all valued at about 23.19 million.