Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) Friday – The Stock Is Down -89.89% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.48, to imply a decrease of -4.03% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The UDMY share’s 52-week high remains $19.90, putting it -89.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.47. The company has a valuation of $1.54B, with an average of 0.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 517.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Udemy Inc. (UDMY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UDMY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) trade information

After registering a -4.03% downside in the last session, Udemy Inc. (UDMY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.03 this Friday, 12/23/22, dropping -4.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.16%, and -33.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.37%. Short interest in Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) saw shorts transact 3.29 million shares and set a 5.56 days time to cover.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Udemy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Udemy Inc. (UDMY) shares are -6.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.33% against 6.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $156.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $167.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $129.56 million and $137.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.40% before jumping 21.20% in the following quarter.

UDMY Dividends

Udemy Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Udemy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s Major holders

Udemy Inc. insiders hold 9.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.26% of the shares at 81.69% float percentage. In total, 74.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 42.03 million shares (or 30.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $429.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Naspers Ltd. with 17.12 million shares, or about 12.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $174.8 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Udemy Inc. (UDMY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.64 million shares. This is just over 1.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.57 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 19.0 million.