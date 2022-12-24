This Is A Time To Invest In Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG)

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.17, to imply an increase of 1.88% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The OIG share’s 52-week high remains $2.72, putting it -1500.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $24.57M, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OIG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) trade information

After registering a 1.88% upside in the last session, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1994 this Friday, 12/23/22, jumping 1.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.98%, and -13.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.10%. Short interest in Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) saw shorts transact 2.16 million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 56.20% this quarter before jumping 58.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 414.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $132.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $130.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.92 million and $41.05 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 327.10% before jumping 216.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 15.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

OIG Dividends

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)’s Major holders

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. insiders hold 15.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.01% of the shares at 18.83% float percentage. In total, 16.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.28 million shares (or 2.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 2.86 million shares, or about 2.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.8 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.33 million shares. This is just over 2.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.83 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 0.52 million.